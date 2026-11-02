Four Bulgarians at the badminton tournament in the Republic of Korea

Four Bulgarians will participate in the World Tour Super 500 badminton tournament in Yeosu City, Republic of Korea. The competition will be held from November 3 to 8, and the prize fund is $500,000. Stefani Stoeva and Gabriela Stoeva will play in the women's doubles. The five-time European champions are seeded No. 3 in the schedule and will start their participation directly from the round of 16. Last week, the sisters won bronze medals at a tournament in Germany.

Kaloyana Nalbantova will start the singles tournament with a match against the leader in the schedule Ahn Se-yeon. The home team's representative is the world number 1 in women's tennis, the Olympic champion from Paris 2024 and a two-time world champion with titles in 2023 and 2026.

The match will be Nalbantova's first match in the main draw of the tournament. The rivalry with Ahn Se-yeon pits the Bulgarian against the highest-ranked player in the women's singles.

Gabriela Stoeva will also participate in the mixed doubles, where she will partner with Evgeni Panev. The Bulgarian pair will meet Malaysia's Hu Pan Ron and Lai Pei Jin in the first round.

The tournament in Yeosu City is part of the BWF World Tour calendar in the Super 500 category. The competition brings together competitors in the five main disciplines, with matches starting on November 3 and the finals scheduled for November 8.