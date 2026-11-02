All Formula 1 World Champions

The Formula 1 world title has a new holder. Kimi Antonelli won the championship in 2026 after finishing third in the Mexican Grand Prix. The Mercedes driver became the youngest world champion in the history of the sport and the first Italian to win the title since 1953.

The victory in Mexico went to Max Verstappen, while Lewis Hamilton came second. Third place was enough for Antonelli to become unattainable in the standings. The Italian finished the season with nine wins and 380 points after 19 races. "We had such a strong car very early on and we were very consistent," Antonelli said after winning the title.

Champions since 2000

The last two decades in Formula 1 have been marked by several great dominances. Lando Norris won the title in 2025 with McLaren, and before him Max Verstappen was champion four times in a row between 2021 and 2024.

Lewis Hamilton triumphed in 2008, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. Nico Rosberg broke his streak in 2016. Sebastian Vettel won four consecutive titles between 2010 and 2013, and Jenson Button was champion in 2009.

At the turn of the century, Michael Schumacher won five consecutive titles from 2000 to 2004. Before him, Mika Hakkinen triumphed in 1998 and 1999, and Kimi Raikkonen took the title in 2007. Fernando Alonso was champion in 2005 and 2006.

Champions from 1950 to 1999

In the 1990s, titles were won by Mika Hakkinen, Jacques Villeneuve, Damon Hill, Michael Schumacher, Alain Prost, Nigel Mansell and Ayrton Senna. Prost was champion in 1985, 1986, 1989 and 1993, while Senna triumphed in 1988, 1990 and 1991.

In the 1980s, the world champions were Nelson Piquet, Alain Prost, Niki Lauda, Keke Rosberg and Alan Jones. Jody Scheckter, Mario Andretti, James Hunt, Emerson Fittipaldi, Jackie Stewart and Jochen Rindt won the titles in the 1970s.

The first two decades of the championship are associated with names such as Juan Manuel Fangio, Alberto Ascari, Jack Brabham, Jim Clark, Graham Hill, Nelson Piquet, Phil Hill, John Surtees and Mike Hawthorne.

The full list begins with Giuseppe Farina, champion in 1950. They were followed by Juan Manuel Fangio in 1951, 1954, 1955, 1956 and 1957, Alberto Ascari in 1952 and 1953, Mike Hawthorne in 1958, Jack Brabham in 1959, 1960 and 1966, Phil Hill in 1961, Graham Hill in 1962 and 1968, Jim Clark in 1963 and 1965, John Surtees in 1964, Denny Hulme in 1967, Jochen Rindt in 1970, Jackie Stewart in 1969, 1971 and 1973, Emerson Fittipaldi in 1972 and 1974, James Hunt in 1976, Niki Lauda in 1975, 1977 and 1984, Mario Andretti in 1978, Jody Scheckter in 1979, Alan Jones in 1980, Nelson Piquet in 1981, 1983 and 1987, Keke Rosberg in 1982, Alain Prost in 1985, 1986 and 1989, Ayrton Senna in 1988, 1990 and 1991, Nigel Mansell in 1992, Michael Schumacher in 1994 and 1995, Damon Hill in 1996, Jacques Villeneuve in 1997 and Mika Häkkinen in 1998 and 1999.