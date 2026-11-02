Elizara Yaneva reaches record 138th place in WTA

Elizara Yaneva reached a career-high 138th place in the current WTA live rankings. The 19-year-old Bulgarian climbs one position, according to the information published by “Focus“ for the new edition of the rankings.

When checking the current data, a difference is visible between the live ranking and the official weekly rankings. In the live ranking, Yaneva is 138th, while in the official edition she is listed in 139th position. In both cases, it is the best ranking in her career. Rositsa Dencheva drops three places to 198th position, according to the information from “Focus“. Lidiya Encheva recorded a more significant climb, advancing 10 places to No. 314.

Thus, three Bulgarian tennis players are among the leading 314 players in the world. Yaneva remains the highest ranked of them, followed by Dencheva and Encheva. Elena Rybakina from Kazakhstan retains the first place in the world rankings. She is followed by Arina Sabalenka from Belarus and Mira Andreeva from Russia.

In the current ranking, Jessica Pegula is fourth, and Coco Gauff is fifth. Eighth is Iga Sviontek, followed by Linda Noskova in ninth position.