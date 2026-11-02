Lionel Messi scored and assisted in Inter Miami's comeback against the New England Revolution. The Florida team won 2-1 away in a Major League Soccer match and secured a place in the 2027 CONCACAF Champions League.

The hosts took the lead through a goal by Daniel Gazdag. However, Inter Miami equalized in the 69th minute when Messi slipped through the center of the defense and headed the ball to Herman Bertrame. The striker took advantage of the pass to make the score 1-1. The Argentine also played a decisive role in the second goal. Messi started the attack, received the ball back on the edge of the penalty area and shot past the New England goalkeeper for 2:1.

Thus, Inter Miami turned the match around and recorded a victory that is important not only for the regular season standings. Regardless of their performance in the upcoming playoffs, the team is already guaranteed a quota for the CONCACAF Champions League in 2027. All three leading teams in the Eastern Conference have already secured participation in the tournament. This allows Inter Miami to keep some of its starters in the final game of the regular season before turning their attention to the playoffs.

The victory left the team in the fight for the top positions in the East, and Messi continued to be the main figure at a crucial moment in the season. After the end of the regular phase, Inter Miami will pursue a place in the battle for the title in Major League Soccer.