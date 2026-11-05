Fury’s Team Denies Injury Ahead of Joshua Fight

Tyson Fury’s team has denied rumours that the boxer suffered an injury ahead of his bout with Anthony Joshua. Representatives of the former world champion told Sky Sports that the fight will go ahead as planned.

The rumour was spread by former British boxer Frank Bruno on the Fight Your Corner podcast. He said he had heard about a possible physical problem affecting Fury following a conversation at the training gym.

The former champion did not specify what the problem was, nor did he cite a medical source or give a specific recovery timeframe. The claim therefore remained unconfirmed, while Fury’s camp assured everyone that there had been no change to the plans for the fight.

Fury and Joshua are due to meet on 11 December at the “Principality” Stadium in Cardiff. The WBA Super heavyweight title will be at stake in the ring. It will be the first professional boxing bout between the two Britons.

Anticipation for the clash has been further heightened by the scale of the event. All 80,000 tickets sold out within an hour, RBC reported.

The 38-year-old Fury has 36 wins, two losses and one draw. Both of his defeats were inflicted by Oleksandr Usyk.

The 36-year-old Joshua has 30 wins and four losses. He has lost twice to Usyk, as well as once each to Andy Ruiz and Daniel Dubois.

At present, there has been no confirmation from a medical team or the organisers of an injury that would put the bout in doubt. Following the statement from Fury’s representatives, the fight remains scheduled for 11 December in Cardiff.