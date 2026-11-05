Stoyanchov after scoring: The feeling is incredible!

Steven Stoyanchov secured Levski’s 1-0 victory over Jagiellonia in the Europa League. The 19-year-old striker scored in the 83rd minute to secure a second consecutive win for the Bulgarian team in the league phase of the tournament.

Stoyanchov came on as a substitute, and the decisive goal came after a corner taken by David Kuso. The striker rose above the Polish defence and headed the ball into the Jagiellonia net.

After the final whistle, the Levski youth product thanked the supporters for their backing.

“I want to thank the fans for their incredible support. The feeling is incredible! I can’t describe it in one word. This is a very pleasant surprise for me,” Stoyanchov said. The striker also commented on the competition for a starting place in the Levski team. He said that he continues to work hard in training and is ready to take advantage of the opportunities he receives.

“The competition is fierce. I train at 100% and whenever I get a chance, I will use it,” Stoyanchov said.

The victory over Jagiellonia increased Levski’s tally to seven points in the league phase of the Europa League. Julio Velazquez’s team recorded the win ahead of the important match against CSKA in the Bulgarian league.

The derby is scheduled for Sunday, November 8, at 17:00. Stoyanchov expects a difficult match but said that Levski will go out intending to win.

“We have a tough match against CSKA ahead of us. We will be focused, and I hope we can celebrate a victory,” the striker added.