Results in all Europa League matches (November 5)

Levski secured a 1–0 home victory over Jagiellonia in the fourth round of the Europa League. The only goal at the “Georgi Asparuhov” Stadium was scored by Steven Stoyanchov in the 83rd minute.

Anderlecht beat Salzburg 2–0, while Bournemouth won 3–1 away at Sparta Prague. Juventus took all three points after a 2–1 away victory over AZ Alkmaar.

NEC Nijmegen defeated Omonia 3–1. OFI Crete beat Hapoel Be’er Sheva 2–0, while Benfica defeated Lech Poznań 3–1.

Union Saint-Gilloise secured a 2–1 away victory over Celta Vigo. Celtic defeated Beşiktaş 3–2, while Celje won 3–2 against Sturm Graz.

Milan lost 2–0 to Ferencváros at “San Siro”. Lenny Joseph scored both goals for the Hungarian side in the second half.

Marseille recorded a narrow 1–0 away victory over Bayer Leverkusen. Crystal Palace and Hoffenheim drew 1–1, while Real Sociedad and Lyon also shared the points after a 1–1 draw.

In the other matches, Viktoria Plzeň defeated Lillestrøm 1–0, Dinamo Zagreb beat Sunderland 2–0, while Torreense defeated Ararat-Armenia 3–2.

The next round of the Europa League league phase is scheduled for November 26.