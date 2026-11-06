Celtic come from behind to beat Beşiktaş for first Europa League win

Celtic secured their first win in the league phase of the Europa League after coming from behind to beat Beşiktaş 3-2 in Glasgow. The fourth-round clash featured five goals, a missed penalty and a decisive strike in the closing minutes.

Beşiktaş took the lead in the 54th minute. Junior Olaitan first missed a penalty, but seconds later he reacted quickest to a loose ball in the box and opened the scoring.

Celtic levelled in the 62nd minute through Calum Osmand, who finished the move after a good first touch. Five minutes later, Liam Scales came close to completing the comeback, but the Turkish side’s goalkeeper saved his effort.

The hosts nevertheless scored a second goal in the 79th minute. Camilo Durán found himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper, rounded him and chipped the ball into the net. In the 84th minute, Osmand scored again, but the goal was disallowed for offside.

The drama continued at the end. Orkun Kökçü equalised for Beşiktaş in the 86th minute with a shot into the bottom-left corner, but just 60 seconds later Durán scored for the second time to secure the win for Celtic.

After the victory, the Scottish side sit 32nd with 3 points, while Beşiktaş are eighth with 7 points. Celtic’s next match in the competition will be away to CD Castellón on 26 November.