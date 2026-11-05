Sirakov: Football Makes No Sense Without Dreams

“Football makes no sense if you cannot dream,” said Levski honorary president Nasko Sirakov after the 1–0 victory over Jagiellonia in the league phase of the Europa League. The win lifted the “Blues” to 10th place in the standings and brought them closer to the knockout stage of the tournament.

Steven Stoyanchov scored the only goal of the match late in the game. Sirakov expressed his satisfaction with the team’s performance and thanked the supporters for their backing.

“I am happy for all the supporters. The team has brought them many joyful moments, and I hope we can continue in this way,” Sirakov said.

He stressed that there are no easy matches in European competitions, but in his view Levski have every reason to look ahead to the next stage.

“If the dreams end, we have to give up. It is realistic for us to play in the knockout stage; one more point may even be enough,” the honorary president said.

Sirakov turned his attention to Levski’s next match—the derby against CSKA on Sunday. According to him, the game against Jagiellonia was also important as preparation for the upcoming clash.

“This match was preparation for the upcoming game against CSKA, and then we must also respond to their aggression,” Sirakov said.

Executive director Daniel Borimirov dedicated the victory to the supporters. He noted that the backing from the stands helped the team overcome the difficult start to the match.

“This victory is for our wonderful supporters, who were behind us from the first minutes and gave the team wings,” Borimirov said.