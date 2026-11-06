Juventus survive in Alkmaar after VAR disallows goal

Juventus won 2:1 away to AZ Alkmaar in the fourth round of the league phase of the Europa League. The Italian side took a two-goal lead before half-time, while the hosts were involved in a dramatic finale in which VAR disallowed a goal for offside.

Teun Koopmeiners opened the scoring in the 19th minute. The Dutchman received the ball after combining with Randal Kolo Muani and placed it precisely into the bottom-left corner. Just a minute later, Koopmeiners was again at the heart of the attack, but this time Kolo Muani finished the move to make it 2:0.

The Juventus forward had a chance to extend the lead shortly after the second goal, but his shot was saved by the AZ Alkmaar goalkeeper. The score remained unchanged until half-time.

In the second half, AZ Alkmaar tried to get back into the match, while Juventus held on to its advantage. In the 88th minute, substitute Mexx Meerdink pulled one back and gave the hosts hope.

Meerdink scored again a few minutes later, but the goal that would have made it 2:2 was disallowed after a VAR review. The system confirmed the offside and Juventus held on to its lead until the end.

After the victory, Juventus sit fifth in the standings with 10 points. AZ Alkmaar are 14th with 6 points.