Monaco beat Nordsjælland to climb to fourth place

Monaco beat Nordsjælland 2-0 at home in the third round of the league phase of the Conference League. The victory lifted the French side to fourth place with 9 points, while the Danish team remained 25th with 2 points.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 33rd minute. Takumi Minamino found Matisse Djoumert in the penalty area, and the forward finished from close range to make it 1-0.

Monaco continued to look for a second goal after the break. Paris Brunner and Minamino scored, but both goals were disallowed after intervention by the video assistant referee system because of offsides.

In the 60th minute, Folarin Balogun missed an opportunity to extend the lead. First, Andreas Hansen saved his close-range header, and from the rebound the forward shot over the bar.

The match also brought an injury problem for Monaco. Ilan Touré was forced to leave in the 58th minute because of an injury, which required a change to the hosts' lineup.

In stoppage time, Matisse Abline put an end to the suspense. He got behind the Nordsjælland defence and struck from the edge of the penalty area, sending the ball into the bottom-left corner for the final 2-0.

The victory was Monaco's third in a row in the competition. The team began its campaign with a 2-1 win over CSKA, then beat Freiburg 3-0 in the second round. Nordsjælland have two draws and one defeat after drawing 1-1 with Hearts and 2-2 with CSKA in their previous matches.