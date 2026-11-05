Wushu, beach wrestling and Baseball5 among the new disciplines at this year’s Youth Olympic Games

The Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games offered spectators an unusual combination of sports, bringing traditional disciplines together with more accessible and dynamic formats. The programme in Senegal includes wushu taolu, coastal rowing beach sprint, Baseball5 and beach wrestling.

The competitions in Dakar are the first Olympic event to be hosted on the African continent. The Games are taking place from 31 October to 13 November, with participants predominantly aged between 15 and 17. Wushu taolu made its official Olympic debut with medals awarded in the changquan and taijiquan disciplines. Changquan features speed, kicks, jumps and acrobatic elements, while taijiquan is performed with smooth and controlled movements to musical accompaniment.

The competitors’ costumes are also eye-catching and can be designed with various ornaments and decorative elements. Taijiquan champion Zhi Ning Ng of Singapore says he listened to the music for his routine before going to sleep in order to memorise it better and synchronise his movements with it.

“I listened to the music for my routine before going to sleep so that I could memorise it as well as possible and synchronise my movements with it,” Zhi Ning Ng explains.

Coastal rowing beach sprint begins with a run along the beach. The competitor gets into a boat and covers 250 metres to a buoy, makes a U-turn and returns to the shore. They then step back onto the sand and sprint to the finish line, where they press a special button.

Waves and changing ocean conditions are part of the challenge. The discipline will also feature on the main Olympic stage, as it will replace lightweight double sculls at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.

Baseball5 is a simplified version of traditional baseball, inspired by street games. Matches are played by mixed teams of five competitors, without bats or special equipment. The ball is hit with the hand, and the playing field measures 18 by 18 metres.

Each batter has one attempt to put the ball into play. The team aims to accumulate points before recording three outs, while games are played over five innings.

Cuba won the first Olympic gold medal in Baseball5 after defeating Chinese Taipei 2–0 in the final. The first set ended 2–1, while the second went 7–1 to the Cuban team.

Beach wrestling made its debut in the Youth Olympic Games programme in Senegal, where traditional forms of wrestling are particularly popular. Bouts take place in a circular area on the sand, with points earned through throws, takedowns or pushing an opponent outside the boundaries.

Beach handball is also part of the programme, while skateboarding made its debut in the Youth Olympic calendar. Beach sports competitions are being held in the resort city of Saly.