Paolo Vanoli will continue to coach Fiorentina despite Sunday’s defeat to Udinese.

According to a report by „Tuttomercatoweb“, the coach’s position is once again under scrutiny, but the club will not make a managerial change for now.

Sporting director Fabio Paratici has played a key role in the decision and continues to support Vanoli.

He made his position clear before the match against Udinese and does not intend to change course after yet another setback. Fiorentina also lost to Monza last week and have now dropped back into the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, the management is ready to give the coach the necessary support to stabilize the team’s performances.