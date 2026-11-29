New video from the „Vélodrome“ stadium raises the question of how a group of Olympique Marseille supporters reached the section with Levski fans before the match between the two teams. The footage shows a person wearing a badge and official clothing letting the group through with a smile. The video does not make it clear exactly what position he held, but according to Sportal, he does not appear to have been an ordinary spectator.

The footage shows the supporters passing by the man and continuing toward the area where the Bulgarian fans had been seated. There is no visible attempt to stop the group or direct it elsewhere. Being allowed through the stadium’s internal areas is one of the questions that remains unanswered publicly after the unrest.

11 Bulgarians injured in the unrest

The incident occurred around ten minutes before the start of the fifth-round match in the league phase of the Europa League. According to the French police, cited by Agence France-Presse, five Bulgarian citizens were taken to hospital with eye and traumatic brain injuries, as well as a dislocated shoulder. Six others received medical assistance at the scene. Olympique Marseille won the match 1–0.

Two of those injured were returned to Bulgaria aboard the „Spartan“ military transport aircraft and admitted to the Military Medical Academy. A third fan remained at Nord Hospital in Marseille because doctors did not clear him to fly and did not rule out the need for surgery, Health Minister Katya Ivkova said.

The club said it was clarifying what had happened

Olympique Marseille said that the swift intervention of the security teams had restored order and that the club was establishing the exact circumstances together with the competent authorities. „The club is currently seeking to establish the exact circumstances surrounding these incidents, in cooperation with the competent authorities,“ the French club said in a statement.

The new footage, however, draws attention to the organization of security inside the stadium. It does not prove what role the staff member played or whether he had the authority to stop supporters, but it shows that the group passed through an area with a person identified by a badge before reaching the section with the visiting fans. Action by the French authorities and UEFA is expected in the case.

Sources: sportal.bg, bnrnews.bg, vesti.bg