Javokhir Sindarov defeated Dommaraju Gukesh in the fifth game of their World Chess Championship match and took a 3–2 lead. The Uzbek grandmaster played with the white pieces, and his victory ended a run of four consecutive draws in the match.

Sindarov opened with 1. Nf3, and Gukesh responded with 1...d5. The game went into the Réti Opening and for a long time appeared destined to end without a winner. Gukesh managed to equalise after the difficult opening, but near the end he made a decisive inaccuracy with 31...Rd2. After that move, Sindarov gained a significant advantage and gradually converted it into a win.

“After Rd2, I was completely confident that I would win. It was a major mistake caused by time trouble,” Sindarov said after the game. Gukesh admitted that he had been unable to recall his preparation and had probably made the mistake precisely under the pressure of the clock.

Before the fifth game, the two players were separated only by their ratings and had four draws to their names. Gukesh won the world title in 2024, while Sindarov earned the right to challenge him after winning the Candidates Tournament in 2026. Both chess players are 20 years old, making this the youngest world championship match.

The sixth game will be played on November 30, with Gukesh playing with the white pieces. The match consists of a maximum of 14 classical games, and the world champion will be the first player to reach 7.5 points. In the event of a 7–7 tie, tiebreak games under rapid and blitz time controls are scheduled.

Sources: en.chessbase.com, indianexpress.com, hindustantimes.com