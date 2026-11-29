Roma thrashed Monza 4-0 at the Olimpico and remained two points behind Serie A leaders Lazio. The victory moved the team into second place with 33 points, while Lazio have 35 and Inter occupy third place with 32.

Donyell Malen opened the scoring in the 12th minute after a pass from Rodrigo Mora. The forward was given space in front of the penalty area and finished the move with a diagonal shot.

Matías Soulé doubled the lead in the 24th minute, capitalising on a pass from Malen and directing the ball into the far corner. The Argentine scored again in the 36th minute with a long-range effort following a pass from Manu Koné. Roma were already 3-0 up by half-time.

The fourth goal came in the second half, and the hosts preserved their lead until the end. Monza were unable to respond to their opponents’ attacking play and remain on 10 points in 14th place.

Roma continue unbeaten

Gian Piero Gasperini’s side recorded their tenth league win and remain unbeaten after 13 rounds. Roma are on a run of four consecutive victories in the league, having beaten Sassuolo and Parma in succession before their thrashing of Monza, while between those two matches they drew 2-2 with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The match began with a brief dispute over a disallowed Roma goal because the ball had gone out of play. Towards the end of the first half, referee Giuseppe Collu initially awarded a penalty to Monza, but after an intervention by the video review system, the decision was overturned for offside. At that moment, Gasperini warned Wesley from the bench: “You have to use your head! We’re 3-0 up, why are you going in like that?”

The derby with Lazio is approaching

Roma maintained their positive record against Monza in Serie A. In the six meetings between the two teams, the Romans have four wins and two draws, with no defeats.

Roma’s next league match is away to Bologna on 4 December. A week later, on 13 December, comes the derby with Lazio, which could have a direct bearing on the top of the table.

Sources: ansa.it, corrieredellosport.it, laroma24.it