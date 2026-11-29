Manuel Neuer is getting increasingly closer to the end of his football career. The 40-year-old Bayern Munich goalkeeper admitted that he expects to retire from football after the end of the current season. “I suppose I won’t continue in the summer. I’m now trying to enjoy the time I have left,” the German told “Sky Sports Germany”.

Neuer’s current contract with the Bavarians runs until June 2027, but he has struggled with injuries this season. The goalkeeper is currently sidelined with a partial tear of a tendon in his foot. Neuer joined Bayern from Schalke in 2011 and became one of the biggest figures in the club’s history.

With the Munich giants, he won 13 Bundesliga titles and triumphed in the Champions League twice. He has made 128 appearances for the German national team. His greatest success with the Mannschaft came in 2014, when he also received the Golden Glove award for the tournament’s best goalkeeper.