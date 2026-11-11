Valencia thrash Tavernes in the Copa del Rey

Valencia began their Copa del Rey campaign with a resounding 6-0 victory over Tavernes, who compete in the amateur Spanish divisions. “The Bats” settled the match in the first half, when they scored four goals.

Dani Raba opened the scoring in the 1st minute, while Hugo Duro doubled Valencia's lead in the 11th. Luis Rioja made it 3-0 in the 19th minute, and Harvey Elliott scored four minutes later.

After the break, Javier Aguirre's players slowed the pace, but added two more goals. Aimar Blázquez scored in the 57th and 69th minutes to complete the final score at 6-0.

In the other Copa del Rey matches, Alavés defeated Anaitasuna FT 6-1, while Eibar won 3-0 away to Pamplona.

Amorebieta eliminated Logroñés with a 1-0 victory. Jaén prevailed 2-1 over Mijas Las Lagunas, while Leganés won 1-0 against Trival Valderas.