China threatens economic retaliation if EU expels Huawei

Tensions on the Brussels-Beijing axis have reached a boiling point after China officially warned of large-scale retaliation if the European Union dares to impose a full ban on Huawei technologies. There is no longer any hushing in diplomatic circles - the Chinese delegation has directly asked the European Commission to delete the definitions of 'high risk' and 'security threat' from the new regulatory proposals.

At the epicenter of the storm is EC Vice-President Henna Virkunen, who is pushing for a legislative noose around Chinese giants Huawei and ZTE. Her goal is clear: to force member states to purge their infrastructure of Eastern components through the Cybersecurity Act. However, Beijing's reaction was swift and sharp - if If Europe presses the red button to shut down, China will launch its own investigations into European businesses, which could seriously shake the economic foundations of the Old Continent.

If this geopolitical poker game ends with “all trump“, European telecommunications companies will find themselves between a rock and a hard place. On the one hand, there are national security considerations that have already led countries like the UK to ban Huawei from their critical networks. On the other, however, there are harsh market facts: removing Chinese equipment means higher bills, slower modernization and a lack of alternatives, while the market is divided between Scandinavian veterans Nokia and Ericsson.

Critics of the ban are already sounding the alarm that limiting competition will make 5G networks in Europe more expensive and technologically cumbersome. Beijing has made it clear that it will not stand idly by while its “champions“ are being squeezed out of the market through administrative crackdowns. Coming Let's see if Brussels will take Virkunen's hard line or try to find a diplomatic detour before the trade war turns into a direct confrontation from which no one will emerge victorious.