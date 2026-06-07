BMW E30 from... LEGO

Two of the biggest brands in the world of men's and children's toys - the Bavarian automobile giant BMW Group and the Danish giant LEGO Group - have joined their creative forces in an exceptional project. The occasion for this spectacular collaboration is the fortieth birthday of the absolute icon among sports cars - the first generation BMW M3 with the factory index E30. In honor of the legendary model, which was born in 1986 and forever changed the history of motorsport, the companies are launching a special LEGO Speed Champions constructor, dressed in unique anniversary graphics.

This partnership marks a historic moment, as for the first time, designers from Munich and Billund sit down at the same table to create a miniature car from this popular range. The appearance of the model is a true declaration of love for the track history of BMW M Motorsport. The vision intertwines the classic and recognizable blue-purple-red hues of the Bavarian racing division with original, winking graphic elements inspired by the universe of plastic bricks.

The big surprise for fans, however, is that this attractive design does not remain confined to the toy box. The Germans transferred the colorful livery directly onto the body of a completely real, classic BMW M3 E30. Before the toy's market premiere, this full-size show car will be on display to the public to lead the celebrations on the occasion of the round anniversary.

The LEGO Speed Champions BMW M3 E30 constructor itself consists of exactly 358 parts. After assembly, the miniature athlete reaches a length of 17 cm and a width of 7 cm. The design team has done a masterful job, managing to capture and recreate the most iconic features of the Bavarian greatness - the characteristic “kidneys” on the front grille, the four ominous round headlights, the cut-off front end and the massive rear wing, which has become a trademark of the original evolution.

The miniature copy has spinning wheels and a detailed cockpit, in which a minifigure of a pilot proudly sits, dressed in a branded BMW M T-shirt. To make the pleasure complete, the German manufacturer will release the same shirt in real size for loyal fans of the brand. It will be made of premium organic cotton, decorated with high-quality prints on both sides.

BMW headquarters emphasizes that the M3 E30 fits perfectly with the philosophy of the Speed Champions series, whose mission is to revive the greatest racing cars in history. The original road-going M3 was created with one goal in mind - to serve as a homologation base for the track, which subsequently turned it into one of the most titled and successful touring cars on the planet.

Those who want to own this piece of automotive history can now place a pre-order, and the official start of sales is scheduled for August 1, 2026. The LEGO retail network, their official website, as well as dealerships and the BMW online accessories store will offer the set at a recommended retail price of 27.99 euros.

The culmination of the project will be on the very day of the market debut, when Berlin will host a glamorous presentation. There, under the spotlights, visitors will be able to touch the real, “ear” 1:1 scale BMW M3 E30 racing car, wearing the same festive color.