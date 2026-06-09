How summer heat can silently ruin car tires and what not to do

Summer heat is a real test of a car's endurance, but one of the most stressed and neglected elements in the heat remains the tires. High air temperatures and hot asphalt can quickly turn even the smallest maintenance failure into a serious prerequisite for a road accident.

The main physical process that is triggered in the summer is the thermal expansion of air. When the temperatures in the rubber casing jump from a moderate 20 to a hot 50 degrees Celsius, the pressure inside automatically increases by about 10 percent. This anomaly in itself is not fatal – modern tires are designed with a huge margin of safety and are prepared to withstand such temperature amplitudes, as long as they were properly inflated initially.

However, the real danger lurks when, experts say, human error or neglected technical condition is added to the heat. The first serious risk is overinflating. Excessive pressure combined with hot air makes the central zone of the tread hard and vulnerable, which dramatically increases the chance of cutting or exploding when passing over sharp holes and bumps. The opposite scenario - riding with softer tires in the heat - is no less dangerous. It leads to increased friction, internal overheating of the rubber, dangerous deformation of the bead and ultimately to irreversible structural destruction of the tire while driving.

The situation is further complicated if the sidewalls of the tire already have hidden cracks, cuts from curbs or the characteristic “bubbles“. High speed on the highway on a hot summer day acts as a catalyst for stress, critically loading precisely these weak points in the structure.

To save yourself embarrassing and dangerous situations during the holiday season, the golden recommendation is to measure the pressure with a precise pressure gauge at least once a week, and always before the car has set off, while the tires are still cold. Regular visual inspection for mechanical defects before a long trip and strict adherence to factory instructions are the best insurance for a problem-free summer trip.