Bulgarian users get artificial intelligence directly in chat: Viber has entered into an alliance with OpenAI

One of the most beloved and widely used chat and conversation applications in Bulgaria is entering a completely new era. Very soon, the digital assistant ChatGPT will settle directly in the Viber interface, saving us the annoying switching between sites, applications and platforms. The big bombshell was dropped exclusively on television personally by the CEO of Rakuten Viber, Ofir Eyal.

The epic partnership with the pioneers from OpenAI will become a reality on our homeland within a few weeks. This means that the entire comprehensive arsenal of generative artificial intelligence capabilities will be at our fingertips during daily communication with friends, colleagues and relatives. The main trump card of this integration is its convenience – artificial intelligence becomes an invisible interlocutor, ready to generate ideas, texts or translations in a second, without ever leaving the chat window.

Naturally, the appearance of such a cybernetic brain in our personal space immediately raises a reasonable question: what happens to privacy? The company's management is in a hurry to calm the spirits, categorically stating that the new extra will be completely optional. Each user will hold the key to the tent and decide whether to allow ChatGPT access to the context of their conversations. If the idea of a smart machine in the chat seems disturbing to you, you can simply pull the switch on the function with one movement from the settings.

The topic of security is sacred for the platform. Viber strongly emphasizes that the implementation of the new technology will in no way compromise the legendary end-to-end encryption. This software wall ensures that the content of messages remains strictly confidential. Even the employees in the tech giant's offices themselves do not have the technical ability to peek into other people's chats. It is this uncompromising protection that is the reason why the application is a thorn in the side of a number of authoritarian governments around the world, which often try to limit its work.

The choice of Bulgaria to launch this innovation is not accidental. Our country is a true bastion for the platform - over 90 percent of smartphone owners in our country rely on this application for their daily connection with the world. This stunning activity turns the domestic market into a key testing ground for the implementation of future digital trends. What's more - the company continues to actively develop its Sofia office, where Bulgarian specialists are forging the future of the brand in the fields of marketing, business operations and development.

The wave of innovations invariably awakens the familiar existential fears: will artificial intelligence eat our bread? According to Ofir Eyal, the mass panic about the wave of layoffs is greatly exaggerated and robots will not replace us as soon as apocalyptic predictions predict. However, the truth is a little harsher and requires rapid adaptation. The big boss of Viber summarizes the situation with one brilliant thought: the threat to your job will not come from the machine itself, but from the person who has managed to tame it and work with it more effectively than you. The conclusion is clear - technologies are just a tool, and the future belongs to those who know how to manage them with ease.