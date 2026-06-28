Windows 10 refuses to leave the stage

It seems like yesterday that the tech world was preparing for the final retirement of Windows 10. Well, it seems that Microsoft's most popular operating system refuses to go without a fight, and the Redmond guys themselves quietly decided to throw another lifeline to millions of users around the world. Without fanfare, big presentations or official press releases, the software giant surprised everyone by extending the platform's life by another full year. Thus, machines registered in the program will remain under the protective umbrella of security until October 12, 2027.

The news surfaced completely incognito – hidden as a short note from the editor on the official Windows Experience blog and through a quiet update in the technical documentation. The company explains that this unexpected bonus is intended to provide users with a breath of fresh air and more time for a smooth transition to a new Windows 11 computer, without risking the security of their personal data in the meantime.

We recall that the official end of the Windows 10 life cycle occurred on October 14, 2025, which ended free updates and technical support, excluding LTSC versions for businesses. In order not to leave the general public in the lurch, Microsoft then launched the Extended Security Updates (ESU) program. The original plan was to end on October 12, 2026, but the deadline has now been moved into the future. In the meantime, corporate customers can still rely on a three-year paid subscription, which, however, comes out salty – totaling up to $427 per device for the entire period.

Fortunately, for ordinary people, the rules of the game remain much more acceptable, and now longer-lasting. To secure the valuable security patches, you have several options: a direct payment of $30, backing up system settings to your Microsoft account, or exchanging 1,000 points on the Microsoft Rewards platform. There is also great news for us in the European Economic Area - here, rescue updates are offered completely free of charge, as long as you are simply logged into the operating system with a valid Microsoft account.

One such license covers up to 10 personal devices connected to the same account, and those that are already part of the program receive an automatic subscription extension until October 2027. However, one important clarification should be kept in mind - this user bonus is strictly limited to personal machines. Systems managed through Active Directory, Microsoft Entra or MDM solutions remain outside this scope, although devices directly enrolled in Microsoft Entra still retain their right to participate. Windows 10 has gained a little more time on the track, and users – a much-needed reprieve to upgrade.