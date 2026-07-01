Why radiators and brakes require an urgent inspection after the summer marathon to the sea

A long trip to the coast and back is a serious test for any car, even if it is in perfect technical condition. When the vacation is over, it is highly recommended to pay attention to several key components that take the biggest hit from the heat, dust and bumps on the road. A thorough inspection and subsequent flushing of the radiators of the cooling system, as well as the intercooler, is outlined as the main preventive measure. Driving in areas along the beaches is often associated with flying dust, sand and insects, which literally seal the fine coils of the radiator. This greatly worsens heat exchange, and from there the engine and transmission begin to overheat.

The next mandatory step includes a detailed inspection of the tires and rims, as long mileage poses risks of unnoticed damage to the profile or the inside of the wheel. The situation becomes even more serious if during the vacation the car was towing a caravan or a heavy trailer. The additional load combined with high summer temperatures puts maximum strain on the brake system. Under such conditions, the pads wear out much faster than usual, and the brake fluid can lose its properties due to systematic overheating.

Traveling on highways also leaves its mark on the appearance of the vehicle. It is a good idea to thoroughly clean the bodywork and check for new damage from flying pebbles on the paint, as well as for tiny cracks in the windshield, which can quickly grow under the influence of heat and air conditioning.

Any unusual sounds from the chassis or a change in the behavior of the steering wheel requires an immediate visit to a service center. Busy country roads can easily break a suspension element, so timely diagnostics are the surest way to avoid serious headaches on the asphalt for the rest of the year.