What actually ruins the TV experience at home? METZ has the answer

How often do you look forward to a favorite movie or an important match, but instead of fully immersing yourself in what is happening on the screen, your attention is drawn to the annoying reflections on it?

The TV has long been no longer just another device in the living room, but a part of our everyday life - a place for movie nights, sports emotions, time with loved ones and those moments when we just want to relax after a busy day. But the brighter and more spacious modern smart homes become, the greater the challenge is an often overlooked factor - the light around us.

The sun's rays through the window, the lamps in the room or the reflections on the screen can change the way we perceive the picture. Even the most captivating movie scene or the decisive moment of a football match can lose some of its magic when glare hides important details.

It is this familiar problem that METZ's new Matte Screen Ultra technology solves - an innovation created not for ideal laboratory conditions, but for real life at home.

It is based on a special approach to light management. Instead of reflections returning directly to the viewer, the high-tech Ultra Matte Layer diffuses them and virtually eliminates visible glare. The Ultra Clarity Layer helps preserve image sharpness, contrast and natural colors, preventing the hazy effect often associated with conventional matte displays. As a result, even in a brighter room, excellent viewing is achieved without losing image clarity.

Unlike traditional matte screens, Matte Screen Ultra achieves the right balance between reducing glare and preserving natural image reproduction - with depth, contrast and precise detail.

But the modern way we watch TV requires something more. Rarely is everyone seated right in front of the screen - someone settles down at the end of the sofa, another prepares something to eat, a third joins later or simply enjoys the content from another part of the room.

That's why the system also includes an Ultra Wide-View Layer with negative liquid crystal technology, which provides a wide viewing angle, saturated colors and uniform brightness. So there is no longer just one VIP viewing spot.

The technology works in combination with QD-Mini LED and quantum dots, which contribute to higher contrast, more vivid colors and an image closer to reality - from the nuances of nature in a documentary to the dynamics of the football pitch. This makes viewing even more exciting, especially in a year when millions of fans are actively following the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

But the TV has many more roles. Summer brings even more occasions for impromptu movie nights with popcorn, marathons of favorite series or entertainment with reality shows. When nothing distracts from the story, every scene feels more real.

Thanks to the solutions developed by METZ, the picture remains clear and impressive both in natural daylight and in evening lighting, turning the home into a true cinematic experience.

The technology is now available in the METZ MNH7000 series, combining the advantages of a matte display with the capabilities of QD-Mini LED. The models are designed to provide high image quality, wide viewing angles and comfortable viewing under various lighting conditions.

The METZ MNH7000 series is now available in Bulgaria in the Technopolis and Zora retail chains.

About METZ

Founded in Germany in 1938, METZ combines decades of German engineering heritage with the global research and manufacturing power of the Skyworth Group. Today, the company continues to create display technologies that bring a premium experience, refined specifically for modern lifestyles and real-world conditions in your home.