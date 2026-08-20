Volvo launches a very special truck to celebrate its 100th anniversary

The Swedish giant Volvo Trucks has started preparations early to celebrate its centennial anniversary, which officially falls in 2027. On the eve of the event, the company presented the limited edition 100 Year Edition, based on its most popular heavy-duty models - the flagship FH, FH16 and their fuel-saving aerodynamic modifications FH Aero and FH16 Aero.

Outside, the anniversary tractors are distinguished by a specific shade of the body, broken by decorative stripes and original branded graphic elements. However, the real premium feeling is reserved for the space behind the wheel. The seats are made in a two-tone design with a leather lower part and gray textile in the upper sector, where the centennial emblem is embroidered. The brown leather elements on the interior panels harmonize with the exterior color scheme.

The atmosphere inside is complemented by illuminated thresholds upon entry and diode strips on the dashboard, the light of which can be changed between red and white. When the door is opened, a special light projector writes the anniversary sign on the pavement next to the truck. The designer signature is also present on the 3D-printed grilles of the sound system, and the cabin curtains are decorated with a graphic sketch of Volvo's iconic tractors of the past century. The textile luxury is complemented by thicker floor mats with leather accents.

The limited edition 100 Year Edition is available with a rich palette of powertrains – diesel, gas and all-electric versions, which have recently been upgraded to achieve higher power, longer range and higher fuel efficiency.

An important detail from a technical point of view is that the base FH and FH Aero modifications already have the maximum five-star safety rating from independent tests by Euro NCAP, with the 4x2 and 6x2 configurations presenting themselves as the safest heavy-duty vehicles in their categories. The official start of orders for the Volvo 100 Year Edition series is scheduled for September 2026.