Superman Robot Can Jump 2 Meters and Reach Speeds of Up to 45 Km/h (VIDEO)

The Asian technology sector has once again attracted the attention of the global public with another remarkable achievement in the field of robotics. Leading manufacturer Unitree has unveiled its latest high-speed humanoid model nicknamed “Superman”, demonstrating unsurpassed physical capabilities for a machine of this class. The premiere of the prototype was planned with surgical precision to coincide with the final preparations for the company’s listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

The engineering team of the China-based company managed to develop and assemble the high-tech platform in a record short period of just over three months. During the latest tests, the device showed stunning dynamics, achieving a maximum speed of 12.66 meters per second (almost 45.6 km/h) and the ability to jump two meters high from a completely stationary state. The management specifies that despite the impressive results, the robot's architecture is still being refined and additional software and mechanical improvements are to come.

Institutional and investment interest in the technological event has reached phenomenal levels. In its initial public offering (IPO), the company managed to attract capital of 6.1 billion yuan (nearly $905 million). Applications from small investors exceeded the initially set limit by more than 8,000 times, which sets an absolute record for the high-tech segment STAR Market in Shanghai. This makes Unitree the first publicly traded manufacturer of general-purpose humanoid robots on the Chinese market.

The presentation of the new model was organized in parallel with the World Robotics Conference in Beijing, further strengthening the international response. The brand has already has a solid global reputation thanks to its previous developments capable of performing complex choreography, martial arts and complex coordination movements. By the last quarter, the company had delivered over 18,000 of its machines worldwide. The project behind founder Wang Xinxin also enjoys the support of leading technology conglomerates such as Tencent, Alibaba and DeepSeek, confirming the strategic importance of the sector for the future of the industry. See more in the video.