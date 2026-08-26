The technological world witnessed a historic turn during the World Humanoid Robot Games in the Chinese capital. The artificial intelligence-powered androids demonstrated not just engineering perfection, but a true revolution in strength and dynamics, surpassing achievements that were previously considered unattainable for biological organisms.

On the track, two humanoid models crossed the finish line of the 100-meter sprint in under the iconic 9.58 seconds - the world record set by the legend Usain Bolt. The progress compared to last year's edition of the forum is drastic, when the fastest machines covered the same distance in over 20 seconds. The impressive speed, however, put the braking systems to the test, requiring the organization of softening zones immediately after the finish line. The dominance continued in the 400 meters, where a result of 39.7 seconds was recorded - an achievement that knocked more than three seconds off the human peak in the discipline.

The large-scale competition in Beijing includes a total of 51 disciplines, divided between classic sports tests and complex simulations of real work processes. Over 40 percent of the tasks require the machines to be completely autonomous, without any intervention from an operator. The technological spectrum covers everything - from strength tests such as weightlifting and rope pulling to delicate industrial operations.

However, the real test of the maturity of the technologies takes place outside the athletics track. The organizers put the androids in unpredictable situations, as close as possible to the everyday production environment. Intelligent systems must demonstrate precise fine motor skills when connecting cables, assembling parts, working in restaurants, charging electric cars, and responding quickly to emergencies.

The high pace of racing puts extreme stress on energy management and thermal cooling of components. According to leading engineers and investors in the sector, it is these real-world stresses that are accelerating hardware development. The big breakthrough lies not only in the attractive jumps and fast running, but in the ability of these machines to take over monotonous, dangerous or precise work in factories and offices, bringing real economic value.