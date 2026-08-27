Sony reminds PlayStation owners that digital copies of games do not belong to them

The official confirmation of the planned discontinuation of physical discs for PlayStation opens an ever-widening gap between the technology giants and the gaming community. The issue of actual ownership of purchased content has come to the fore again, after Sony reminded its users that paid digital copies are actually just a temporary right of use.

Controversial notice at the most inopportune moment

The mass mailing of updated license agreements (EULAs) to users contains clear wording: the software on the platform is licensed, not sold. Although such clauses are standard practice in digital commerce, the timing of the letters turned out to be extremely awkward. The distribution of this reminder coincided with the company's announced plans to phase out physical optical media, which added additional tension.

Gamer Boycott and Market Reaction

In response to the manufacturer's policy, part of the gaming community organized a symbolic boycott of the PlayStation Store and the PlayStation Plus service. Despite the dissatisfaction, the management of the Japanese giant is currently maintaining its course, categorically stating that digital distribution is a top priority for the future. Market analyses show that consumers have increasingly limited leverage, and regulators in the EU currently do not have legal mechanisms with which to oblige companies to support physical editions.

The Economic Advantages of the Physical Disc

Although digital sales have long formed the main share of industry revenues, physical copies continue to offer key advantages. The ability to resell, borrow, or buy on the secondary market allows players to save up to 90% on titles. While competitors like Xbox are considering similar moves toward an all-digital future, Nintendo remains the only major manufacturer to make a firm commitment to physical media.