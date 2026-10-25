Polling stations in Serbia closed at 8:00 p.m. local time after early parliamentary elections that have become the most serious test of Aleksandar Vucic's political influence. Turnout reached 64.89% two hours before the end of voting, the Republican Election Commission reported.

Election day passed with long lines in front of polling stations in Belgrade and other cities. By law, citizens who were in front of polling stations by 8:00 p.m. can exercise their right to vote even after the official end of election day. After the voting ended, the counting of ballots began.

The elections are being contested by 18 lists, competing for 250 seats in the National Assembly. 6,451,292 people are eligible to vote, and the vote is being held in 8,392 polling stations.

The vote has become a clash between Vučić and the students

The main political battle is between the list “United Serbia“, led by the ruling Serbian Progressive Party, and the coalition “Student List“. The ruling list is led by Aleksandar Vučić, who resigned as president on September 27 to participate in the campaign as a candidate for prime minister.

The “Student List“ is led by Ilija Srdanović, a cardiologist from Novi Sad. The coalition is a political extension of the student movement that has been organizing anti-government protests for the past two years.

After casting his vote in Novi Sad, Srdanovic described the long lines as a sign of “record turnout in Serbia“s recent history,“ the Associated Press reported.

First estimates are expected later in the evening

The publication of exit polls was prohibited until the polls closed. The first estimates from independent observers and sociological organizations are expected around 21:30-22:00 local time, while the official data from the election commission will be released gradually after the protocols are processed.

The early vote was scheduled against the backdrop of prolonged student protests that began after the tragedy at the Novi Sad railway station in November 2024. 16 people died when a concrete canopy collapsed. The incident sparked public discontent and prolonged demonstrations against Vučić's government.

Until the announcement of the first reliable results, it remains unclear whether the ruling party will retain its parliamentary majority or whether the student coalition will manage to turn the high voter turnout into a breakthrough.

Sources: rts.rs, apnews.com, tass.com