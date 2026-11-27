The average age of people buying cars bearing the Bugatti badge has plummeted by a full ten years in recent years, falling from 52 to 42. Young and exceptionally wealthy buyers, for whom price is no obstacle as long as the machine offers uncompromising character, are increasingly taking the wheel of multimillion-dollar masterpieces. At the same time, the brand’s old acquaintances are not backing down, with one North American collector keeping no fewer than 14 Bugatti models in his garage.

The generational shift in the customer base was described by Sasha Doring, chief executive officer of Bugatti’s US division. According to him, the influx of younger affluent customers is becoming increasingly noticeable in the brand’s daily business. Although he did not provide a detailed breakdown by age group, the ten-year drop in the average age speaks volumes about the change in the buyer circle.

Despite the rejuvenation of its audience, brand loyalty remains exceptionally high. Around 35% of current owners have at least two cars from the manufacturer, while with the new Tourbillon hypercar, the share of returning customers reaches almost 70%. Anyone deciding to join the queue for such a machine will need to be patient – the wait after placing an order is approximately four years.

A curious detail is that the new wave of wealthy buyers is not demanding fully electric powertrains at all. Asked directly whether young customers want an electric Bugatti, Doring answered in the negative. For them, the brand’s magic still lies in powerful, large-displacement engines and mechanical drama, rather than in silent electric travel.

This approach fits perfectly with the concept behind the new Tourbillon. Instead of the fully electric architecture that had previously been discussed within the Volkswagen Group orbit, the model received a hybrid system with an 8.3-liter naturally aspirated V16 engine developed jointly with Cosworth. Mate Rimac, head of Bugatti Rimac, played a key role in this decision, insisting that such an exotic power unit be preserved.

North America remains a strategic pillar of the company’s sales. Over the past two decades, a total of 353 modern cars from the brand have been delivered in the region. While in 2006, when Veyron sales began, the North American market accounted for around 20–25% of global deliveries, that share has now grown to 35–45%.

For the US division, 2025 proved to be a record year, with 60 cars reaching customers. The sales network there includes 12 dealerships in the United States, as well as one representative outlet each in Canada and Mexico.

Despite strong demand, management does not plan to expand volumes sharply and aims to maintain annual production at around 100 cars. Limited production preserves the aura of exclusivity and supports high residual values, which is of paramount importance to collectors.

The rejuvenation of the audience is not an isolated phenomenon affecting Bugatti alone; it is also being observed among other players in the upper segment. The average age of Rolls-Royce customers is around 40, while Bentley is also attracting younger buyers, who are increasingly opting for sporty lines and bolder color schemes instead of classic chrome.