European leaders are ready to accept a sharper confrontation with US President Donald Trump over continued financial and military support for Ukraine. According to Politico, disagreements between Washington and Brussels now extend beyond aid for Kyiv to trade policy, taxes on digital services and the rules governing European defence procurement.

The European Commission has proposed a new loan of up to €45 billion for Ukraine in 2027. The plan provides for up to €25 billion to be allocated to military aid and up to €20 billion – to budgetary support. The funds are part of the EU’s efforts to cover some of Ukraine’s projected financing shortfall, estimated at around €70 billion for next year.

Trump Has Criticised European Aid

According to information from Politico, cited by UNIAN, during a phone call on 19 November with European leaders and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump once again questioned spending on weapons and financial aid for Ukraine. According to three European officials familiar with the content of the conversation, he spoke of “throwing billions” into a conflict in which “many people are dying”.

European governments, however, continue to discuss the new loan. At the extraordinary meeting of the European Council in Brussels on 26 and 27 November, the issue was among the main topics, alongside the EU’s multiannual budget for the 2028–2034 period. The leaders failed to reach a final agreement and postponed the decision until a later stage in December.

Dispute Also Emerges over European Arms Contracts

Another source of tension is the proposal by European Council President António Costa to include a “European preference” in the EU budget for defence and space procurement. This would limit the ability of US companies to bid for some of the contracts financed with European funds.

The idea has drawn criticism from US officials. Romanian Defence Minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea also warned that Europe needs American technology. “We need American technology in Europe and must look for ways to cooperate and preserve the American presence,” he said.

According to Politico, public objections such as Romania’s are more of an exception. Some European countries are already preparing for a possible reduction in US troops and military equipment on the continent.

Bulgaria Will Support Only Civilian Aid

Bulgaria has taken a more limited position on the proposed loan. Prime Minister Rumen Radev said in Brussels that the country was ready to participate in the civilian part of the package but would not take part in financing military aid. Of the proposed €45 billion, up to €20 billion is earmarked for budgetary support and up to €25 billion – for military purposes.

The new loan must be approved by the member states and is linked to the broader dispute over the EU’s future budget. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other European leaders insist that the long-term financial framework should be tied to sustainable funding for Ukraine, while several countries, including Bulgaria, Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic, oppose using common funds for military aid.

Sources: unian.net, apnews.com, bnrnews.bg