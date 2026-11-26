Serious tension erupted at the Vélodrome stadium minutes before the start of the match between Olympique Marseille and Levski in the fifth round of the Europa League league phase. According to Sportal.bg, the home fans attacked the section with Bulgarian supporters, throwing bottles, flares and firecrackers.

The escalation took place despite the heightened security measures around the stadium. Special riot-control units, police vehicles and dog-handling teams had been deployed in the area several hours before the match. Significant resources had been mobilised to police the game because of fears of clashes between the two groups of supporters.

The French authorities limited the number of away fans to 500 Levski supporters. They were supposed to gather at Place de la Joliette, from where they would be escorted to the Vélodrome by a police convoy. A ban had also been introduced in advance on people wearing signs identifying them as supporters of the Bulgarian club moving freely around the Bouches-du-Rhône department.

The incident in the stands is the latest in a series of clashes surrounding Levski’s away match in France. Earlier in the day, reports emerged of attacks on Bulgarian supporters in Marseille. Dsport reported that two fans had suffered minor injuries and sought medical assistance, while Sportal.bg wrote that three people had been injured in an attack involving metal pipes at a hotel.