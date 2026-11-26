Apple is preparing another redesign of the notification system in iOS 28, claims Joe Rossignol of MacRumors. According to information obtained from several sources, significant changes are planned for Notification Center – the hub where users review the notifications accumulated on their iPhone.

„We heard from several sources that Apple plans to redesign the iPhone notification system with iOS 28 next year,“ Rossignol writes. He уточнява that the sources did not provide specific details about the new interface or the features that will be added.

For now, therefore, the information remains at the rumor stage. Apple has not officially confirmed its plans, and it is unclear whether the changes will affect only the way notifications are arranged or will also include new options for filtering, syncing and management.

The company significantly redesigned the system with iOS 18.1, when it introduced notification summaries through Apple Intelligence. The feature shortens long or grouped messages, allowing users to see the key information directly from the Lock Screen. Apple also added priority notifications, which place the signals presumed to be the most important at the top of the list.

However, the changes did not go without revisions. In iOS 18.3, Apple temporarily disabled summaries for apps in the „News“ and „Entertainment“ categories after the feature was linked to inaccurate automatically generated summaries. The company later retained the option to manage summaries from the notification settings.

Apple is currently testing iOS 27.3. The second beta version was released on November 16, and the testing cycle shows that the company is still working on the current generation of its operating system.

iOS 28 is expected to be unveiled at the next edition of the Worldwide Developers Conference. At WWDC26 in June, Apple showcased iOS 27, which was later released to users in the fall.