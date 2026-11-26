A1 won two gold awards at BAAwards’26 – the annual competition of the Bulgarian Association of Advertisers (BAA), which recognizes achievements in marketing communications. The company won gold for both of its entries in the 11th edition of the competition – „30 Years of A1“ in the „New Product“ category and „Select Services by A1: The Freedom to Choose Your TV Experience Like Never Before“ in the „New Service“ category. The awards were presented at an official ceremony on November 25.

With its anniversary campaign „30 Years of A1“, the telecom operator chose to tell its story through the changes that technology has brought to people’s lives over the past three decades. Instead of focusing on its own achievements, the company turned its anniversary into an opportunity to thank its customers, with whom it has shared this journey. Under the slogan „30 Years of Changing the World Together“, A1 rolled out a large-scale campaign across various communication channels, combining emotional stories, nostalgia and humor to recall how the ways in which we communicate, work and share important moments have changed. The campaign included prizes and special surprises, through which customers also became part of the celebration.

The second gold award was for the launch of Select services, through which A1 introduced a new model for accessing television and digital content. Developed by the A1 Bulgaria team, they respond to changing consumer habits and customers’ desire to decide for themselves what, when and where to watch. They combine traditional television with leading global streaming platforms and premium sports content, allowing users to change their selection every month among the options included in their plans. This freedom also lies at the heart of the creative idea, which brought global competitors in the entertainment industry together in a single advertising campaign by recreating recognizable elements from productions such as Squid Game and House of the Dragon.

The development of Select services involved international negotiations and complex technology integrations with partners such as Netflix, HBO and SkyShowtime. The model created by the Bulgarian team has already expanded beyond the local market and is being implemented in five more countries from the A1 Group – Austria, Croatia, Slovenia, Serbia and North Macedonia.