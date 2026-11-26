Electrification in civil aviation marked another major breakthrough after Chinese aircraft manufacturer COMAC successfully completed a key stage in testing its all-electric CE-25A passenger aircraft. The aircraft, designed specifically for short regional routes, made its first flight with people on board, with two pilots and a flight engineer taking their seats in the cockpit.

Before entrusting control to a live crew, the team of engineers subjected the aircraft to a long series of uncrewed tests. Since the start of the test programme on 2 February 2026, the prototype has completed exactly 19 fully autonomous flights, confirming the stability of its onboard systems and the aerodynamics of its design.

From a purely engineering perspective, the CE-25A is a ten-metre aircraft with a maximum take-off weight of around 10 tonnes, a T-tail and an unconventional propulsion architecture. Instead of conventional propellers or jet engines, the aircraft relies on ten electric fans housed in nacelles, arranged symmetrically with five on each wing.

The model’s passenger cabin is configured to accommodate up to 19 people, placing it directly in the segment of regional air taxis and short-haul domestic routes. According to COMAC’s official technical data, the aircraft has a cruising speed of 300 kilometres per hour and is capable of covering up to 400 kilometres on a single battery charge.

Following its successful piloted debut, the project is now entering its next administrative phase, with China’s aviation regulator officially reviewing the application for a type certificate, without which commercial operation of the aircraft is impossible.

However, the race to establish environmentally friendly air transport is by no means limited to Asia, as Western companies are also accelerating their development efforts. US start-up Heart Aerospace is actively testing its X1 demonstrator while simultaneously developing the 30-seat ES-30 regional model, which combines batteries with backup turbogenerators and is expected to enter regular service in 2031.