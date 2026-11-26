Ukrainian forces have struck the Russian Marinovka military airfield in the Volgograd region with Neptune missiles. Su-34 fighter-bombers are based there. The attack was carried out overnight on November 26, Ukraine’s General Staff of the Armed Forces reported.

“Missile forces struck the Marinovka airfield in the Volgograd region using a Neptune missile system operated by the Ukrainian Navy,” the General Staff said. It noted that Russian forces use Su-34s to carry out strikes with guided aerial bombs against Ukrainian cities and Ukrainian troop positions.

At present, the Ukrainian side has not reported a specific number of aircraft destroyed or damaged in the latest attack. The results of the strike and the extent of the damage to the airfield’s infrastructure are being clarified.

An oil station in Bashkortostan was also hit

That same night, Ukrainian forces attacked the Subkhankulovo linear production and dispatch station in Russia’s Republic of Bashkortostan. The facility is owned by Transneft and is used to transport oil from Western Siberia and Bashkortostan.

According to the General Staff, a storage tank was hit, after which a fire broke out on the station’s premises. The facility is located more than 1,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

Previous strike destroyed two Su-34s

Marinovka was also attacked with Neptune missiles on October 29. At the time, the Ukrainian Navy reported that two Russian Su-34s had been destroyed.

Satellite images later showed the remains of two aircraft in the parking areas near the hangars. Analysis of the footage confirmed that the strike had hit the spots where the fighter-bombers had been stationed. The latest attack was the second known strike on the airfield with Neptune missiles within about a month.

Sources: focus-news.net, pravda.com.ua, newsukraine.rbc.ua