AEON humanoid robots are already being trained at Volvo Cars’ plant in Ghent, Belgium. For now, the machines are performing a limited task – placing components with high precision in two assembly fixtures. Ghent is the carmaker’s first plant to test the technology.

The robots were developed by the robotics division of Swedish technology group Hexagon. They are being trained alongside employees and the existing automated systems on the production line. The method being used is known as imitation learning – AEON observes a person performing a given operation and reproduces their actions.

Volvo Cars plans to gradually increase the complexity of the tasks. After placing individual components, the robots are expected to learn to work with several parts, move around the production area and interact with the plant’s automated systems.

“AEON’s humanoid design means that the robot can fit into production as it exists today and work alongside our teams and existing automation,” says Magnus Nilsson, Volvo Cars’ chief production officer. According to him, the machines are intended to take on some of the most physically demanding tasks and make the work more ergonomic for employees.

AEON is 1.65 metres tall and weighs 60 kilograms. Instead of legs, it moves on wheels, reaches speeds of up to 2.4 metres per second and can carry a load of up to 10 kilograms. Cameras and sensors help it recognise its surroundings and manipulate parts with the required precision.

A broader pilot project involving more AEON robots is planned for the first half of 2027. Volvo Cars’ goal is for the machines to start performing specific tasks in actual production from the middle of the same year, rather than merely being trained and monitored.

“The goal of humanoid robotics is to deliver business value to our customers. Working closely with the Volvo Cars teams allows us to ensure that AEON performs real tasks that support the production process,” says Arno Rober, president of Hexagon Robotics.

Before reaching this stage, the robots must undergo several more complex tests. These include processing multiple parts simultaneously, moving safely through spaces shared with people and connecting with the automation already in place.

Volvo Cars’ plant in Ghent has been producing cars since 1965. Production of the EX30 electric model began there in April 2025. Preparations included an investment of around 200 million euros, nearly 600 new or upgraded robots and an expansion of battery production.

The addition of the EX30 created around 350 jobs and increased the number of employees at the plant to approximately 6,600. Against this backdrop, AEON is designed not to replace all existing automation, but as a more flexible machine for tasks where fixed robotic arms cannot be easily adapted.