ChatGPT may soon gain significantly greater control over Android phones. Traces in a version of the app under development suggest that the assistant will be able to find contacts, view recent calls, dial numbers, and read and send text messages.

The information was discovered in version 1.2026.328 of ChatGPT for Android. The permissions found indicate that each of these capabilities will require explicit approval from the user. At this stage, there is no information that the features are available to everyone, nor has OpenAI announced a timeline for their official release. Android Authority notes that this is an analysis of code still under development and that some of the planned capabilities may never make it into a public version.

The permissions being prepared also include access to Android notifications. This could be used to control media that is already playing – pausing, resuming or skipping songs. The data found does not show that ChatGPT will be able to open a music app itself or start a new song. The expectation is that the feature will work only with an active playback session.

Another possibility is for the assistant to use what is visible on the screen as context for its responses. A setting called “Use screen and app data“ is being prepared, and its description indicates that with each new question about the screen, ChatGPT will take a fresh reading of the displayed content. This would allow users to ask follow-up questions about an app, webpage or document without having to describe them manually.

Some of the permissions found relate to “Dot card“ – likely a reference to Dots, which OpenAI has presented as “always-on agents“ capable of continuing to work on tasks even when the user is not in the app.

Two settings in the code – “allowedWhileLocked“ and “useDotAsAssistant“ – suggest that a specific Dot could be called while the phone is locked or selected as the system’s digital assistant. This is only an assumption based on the names of the settings, however, and not a confirmed description of a finished feature.

ChatGPT can already be set as the default digital assistant on Android, but so far its use in this role has been limited mainly to voice conversations and text responses. If the new capabilities are activated, the app will move closer to the way the phone’s system assistants work.

There is also an additional restriction for Bulgarian users. According to OpenAI, Dots are gradually being made available to selected users outside the European Economic Area, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. This means that features connected to Dots have not currently been announced as available in Bulgaria.