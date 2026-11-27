Fake audio and video recordings created to look like real statements or actions by specific individuals will become increasingly common. This was warned by Prof. Ilin Savov, rector of the Ministry of Interior Academy, on NOVA. He said citizens should carefully verify information before accepting it as credible or sharing it.

Savov commented on the issue following clashes in Marseille involving Levski fans. The Bulgarian team lost 0:1 to Olympique Marseille on November 26, while the club reported attacks against supporters before the match and at half-time. Before the game, French authorities restricted the wearing of Levski symbols in the area and organized the movement of ticket holders to the stadium.

Radicalization Without Recruitment

According to Savov, the digital environment is already having a strong impact on young people, including through closed communication groups. He described this as “radicalization without recruitment” – a process in which people are directed towards certain behavior and seek self-affirmation in online communities without being recruited in the traditional way by a specific organization.

“We are already seeing a phenomenon, namely radicalization without recruitment – in other words, directing young people to assert themselves through communication in closed groups,” said Prof. Ilin Savov.

He called on security services and law enforcement agencies in Europe to monitor not only individual violations but also the behavior of organized fan groups. In his view, analyzing tactical actions and changes in behavior could help identify preparations for aggression at an early stage.

Algorithms and “Platform Crime”

Savov predicted that artificial intelligence would be used to assess risk during football matches. Algorithms can analyze crowd behavior and indicate which part of the crowd is beginning to move towards aggressive actions in the following minutes.

He said that a new type of crime has also been developing over the past two years, which he calls “platform crime”. This involves the abuse of malicious applications installed on phones. They can extract photos, videos, chats and documents, including identity cards, passports and notarial deeds.

“Many people think that this violation is carried out by other people. That is not the case. At present, digitally organized criminal groups are using automated bot systems which, through programmed algorithms, begin attacking and predicting their victims,” said the rector of the Ministry of Interior Academy.

Europol is also warning that deepfake technologies can be used in financial fraud, the manipulation of evidence and the spread of disinformation. In this context, fake recordings of public figures can be used not only to mislead audiences but also to exert pressure, commit fraud or cause public tension.

Sources: nova.bg, bntnews.bg