The work of the peculiar manager Rumen Spetsov in managing a company like “Lukoil“ has nothing to do with taxes. He dismissed a large part of the senior management that manages the refinery, fired the production director, and then did not listen to the calls for the company's own work. Our refinery is the only one in the Balkans that can produce kerosene. He could have increased supplies and produced more kerosene to make the refinery profitable. All these efforts not to do this harm the interests of the shareholder, because no one has taken the property away from the Swiss company that owns it. The Swiss are rumored to be filing a lawsuit against Bulgaria for 3.5 billion euros. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in a studio “FACTS“ and the program “Conversation“ Yavor Kuyumdzhiev, energy expert.



“Here I am inclined to think that the new government and the new minister are facing very big challenges. The new minister will have to change the way the special manager treats the property entrusted to him. There is a variety of information floating around in the air. The dismissal, the reluctance to increase kerosene production - there is talk of implementing a contradictory instruction from the previous government: both to reduce prices on the market and not to harm the interests of the owner. You cannot reduce the company's profits in order to make lower prices and at the same time protect the interests of the owner. The natural and one hundred percent interest of the owner is for the company to make maximum profits“, the guest added.



“And other countries managed the property of “Lukoil“ through a special manager, but the rights of the owners were not violated there. Private property in the entire civilized world is inviolable, while in the work of our special manager there are several things that are very interesting. The responsibility is his, but in fact his powers were laid down that he cannot be sued and is exempt from legal liability“, Yavor Kuyumdzhiev also said.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

