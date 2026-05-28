Stefan Spasov to FACTI: The investor will earn about 80 million euros from the building in "Mladost" (VIDEO)

The problem is that those who for the second time supported this decision to build a 22-story building, which is categorically detrimental not only to "Mladost", but also to the whole of Sofia, are GERB, ITN, various breakaway parties, as well as, to our indignation, Prof. Vili Lilkov and his colleagues from "Blue Sofia". In general, this is the majority in the Sofia Municipal Council, with small differences, which always intervenes when it comes to decisions with major economic interests. There were almost no discussions. GERB and BSP did not motivate their decision to support this new consideration of the case. Then it was terminated and the discussion, so we - from “Save Sofia“, were unable to convey the demands of the citizens of “Mladost“, who gathered at the second protest. We also saw the silence of Mayor Terziev during this discussion. Regardless of the fact that the report was returned at his insistence, he did not present any arguments. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the “FACTS“ studio and the “Conversation“ program by Stefan Spasov, municipal councilor from “Save Sofia“.

“We will continue to monitor the actions and promises of Mayor Terziev. At the very least - whether he will allow a 22-story building to be built on the site of a green space. This is important because the problem of overbuilding in Sofia is deepening. There were almost no discussions because no real opportunity was given for such as those of the colleagues who supported the position. The municipality participates with 93% of the land, and the investor will earn about 80 million euros, based on the prices of properties in “Mladost“, because we are talking about a developed built-up area of over 60,000 square meters“, the guest added.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

