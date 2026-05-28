Koprinka Chervenkova to FACT: Varna Mayor Kotsev is not very confident in what he says about the houses (VIDEO)

When we talk about these over 100 houses in Varna, the problem is that both the previous and current authorities are involved. I listened to the interviews of Varna Mayor Kotsev. Last year he spent 5-6 months in custody. He cannot be held responsible for what happened last year, but there were deputies. Some leaked information that everything that happened in the municipality was coordinated with Kotsev through his lawyers. I think he will not like this job either. Varna Mayor Kotsev is not very confident in what he says about the houses. He announced this to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACT“ and the show “Conversation“ Koprinka Chervenkova, journalist and public figure.

„I see that Kotsev is very upset. This means that he has some sense of guilt. He realizes that he has missed something. This is a mayor. He was in the municipality for the entire 2024 year, then he was in custody. But this is enough time for him to understand that something wrong is happening there. It is no coincidence that all journalists are asking why the issue of problems with this construction is being raised right now. Many things are yet to come out“, the guest added.

„I think that this saga will turn into a difficult legal process, because the people who bought the houses will start lawsuits against the owner. This will be a very sad story. I don't know how with 100 houses built, it will end up being demolished. It is a very unpleasant job. Life was going smoothly and suddenly this scandal broke out, which is still growing“, shared Koprinka Chervenkova.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

