The scandal with the gunpowder plant in Karlovo is growing? Krastyo Vrachev speaks to FAKTI (VIDEO)

Last year, on October 30, there was a session of the Municipal Council in Karlovo, at which actions were taken to develop a Detailed Development Plan (DDP) to change the purpose of the land on which this gunpowder plant is planned to be built. The point is that from the very beginning we noticed violations of the law. The submitted report was by the executive director of VMZ, and at the same time, the land on which the plant was planned to be built was not owned by VMZ, but was owned partly by the Ministry of Environment and Water, and another part - by the Ministry of Agriculture. In this regard, from the very beginning, we attacked the decision of the Municipal Council to prepare the PUP with a complaint to the Administrative Court, because our motives were not taken into account. This led to our initiative to collect signatures for a local referendum. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTI“ and the program “Razgovor“ by Krastyo Vrachev, the deputy from “Vazrazhdane“.



“However, there were two signatures for a referendum. One was from an initiative committee from “Vazrazhdane“, of which I was the chairman. The municipal councilor from Karlovo Petya Kirova was also on the initiative committee, as were other people. They had a firm civic position and wanted people to be asked and to express their opinion on whether or not they wanted such a dirty process on the territory of the Karlovo municipality. Let's not forget that this is the Rose Valley and this is a region of exceptional global importance – both for the Bulgarian oil-producing rose and rose oil, and for the food producers who do business there“, added the guest.



“In this regard, we initially collected 6090 signatures, but by the end there was a parallel petition that started to go, organized by a party that is no longer in parliament. I can't say that it was very legal, because it did not meet some requirements – including what the form on which the signatures are collected should look like, as well as the lack of motivation for their signature. This confused people, because literally every third or fourth person who signed with us said: “I have already signed“. But because we were not sure whether they signed our petition or the other one, we asked people to sign again. "Something like sabotage took place," Krastyo Vrachev explained.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

