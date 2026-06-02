Prof. Nikolay Radulov to FACTI: Behind the illegal construction in Varna is someone in a high position who is covering up the case (VIDEO)

Now everyone is pretending to be very surprised by the "appeared" illegal construction near Varna, but the truth is that everyone knew about this settlement. There was talk among the people of Varna that the complex had all kinds of logistical support from both the municipality and the state, with the whole thing being mixed up with the name of Dido Dankata, with rumors also linking him to vote buying for GERB.

When the story began to unravel, it turned out that Dancho Mentata has an apartment in the complex, as do several municipal councilors from Varna. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio „FACTI“ and the program „Razgovor“ by Prof. Nikolay Radulov.

A full audit of the construction sites should be done and it should be checked not only whose property is under a notarial deed, but also whose relatives these people are — this way many things will become clear, said Radulov and added:

It is impossible for this thing, which is 100 decares, and where hundreds of trucks with materials pass, to remain unnoticed. I wonder what kind of police is this, which sees that something is being built in a „Natura 2000“ zone, and does not carry out an inspection. I wonder what kind of mayor is this, which wants to carry out an inspection and they do not let him in! When they don't let him in, he calls the police and goes inside.

The NA committee that was supposed to hear the SANS chairman on the case failed to convene. At the time, Zlatan Zlatanov from “Vazrazhdane“ was its chairman and they were defying him. He tried many times to convene them, but GERB, MRF and ITN were always absent, Radulov explained.

However, there was something else - we in the Public Order and Security Committee, purely procedurally, had to hear this acting SANS chairman in order to check his competence, to ask him questions that fall within the sphere he will govern. Believe me, apart from the questions from GERB and ITN, which were obviously agreed upon in advance, he failed to answer a single other question. He was obviously incompetent, which means that someone is holding him in this position. This someone can order him to do this or that. To expel someone from the country, then cancel the order — shared Radulov.

The process of clearing the forest near Varna begins in 2021, so there is someone at a very high level — let's say a minister, a deputy minister, who is covering up what happened, he was categorical.

What else did Prof. Nikolay Radulov say, see in the VIDEO.