Kosta Stoyanov to FACTS: The Mayor of Varna is guilty of the illegal construction of KUB VIDEO

There was resistance to our signals, which we started to submit in September 2025. The Deputy Mayor of Varna, at the beginning of 2025, submitted a signal that a centuries-old forest in Baba Alino was being destroyed. The current mayor of Varna is the main culprit because he did not stop the illegal construction. Blagomir Kotsev cannot justify not knowing after his direct subordinate filed a report.

This was stated to Lili Marinkova in the „FACTI“ studio and the „Razgovor“ show by Kosta Stoyanov from "Vazrazhdane".

He pointed out that due to the inaction of the current mayor of Varna, "Vazrazhdane" is demanding Blagomir Kotsev's resignation.

I have been researching the received documents and circumstances surrounding Baba Alino for almost two months in order to collect solid evidence of the illegal construction in this centuries-old forest.

The KUB money is brought in in sacks, loaded into cars that cross the Bulgarian border without any problems, the MP from "Vazrazhdane".

He demanded that the accounts of KUB be frozen. This is necessary because if it comes to the demolition of the illegal buildings, it should not be at the expense of the state, but of the builder.

Millions of euros have been invested in the construction of Baba Alino, Kosta Stoyanov pointed out.

Those from KUB carried out these illegal constructions because they were clearly aware that they had the support of the local and even national levels, the MP pointed out.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO