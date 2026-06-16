Tsveta Rangelova to FACTI: The secret report of the National Security Agency may reveal the truth about the "Baba Alino"

So far, there are many unknowns surrounding the case with the "Baba Alino" complex in Varna, which categorically remain unanswered. It is interesting whether there is a connection between Oleg Nevzorov and the Ukrainian state. There are suspicions, based on a number of circumstances that were not denied by the Ukrainian embassy, that in practice a certain negotiated balance was reached after his return to Bulgaria. According to the initial position, he was declared persona non grata by the National Security Agency and had to leave the country. A few days later, however, the position of the National Security Agency was changed and Nevzorov was allowed to return to Bulgaria again. This happened after the intervention of Ukrainian diplomacy. All this suggests that this businessman enjoys a certain patronage from the Ukrainian state. This is an important question because it raises the topic of the extent to which a foreign state exercises political influence on the territory of Bulgaria. This was stated to Lili Marinkova in the studio „FACTI“ and the program „Razgovor“ by Tsveta Rangelova from the „Vazrazhdane“ party.

„All this would be visible from this secret report of the State Security Service, which was classified until the previous National Assembly by Natalia Kiselova, because she did not allow it to become known to the people's representatives. Most likely, it contains such information that would shed a lot of light on this case“, the guest added.

„But I sincerely hope now, along with the entire case, that this will be an issue that will not be overlooked because of the unconditional love for the Ukrainian state in recent years and the avoidance of diplomatic scandals, because this is an extremely important issue. To what extent could foreign states with impunity are settling on our territory, building their own cities and settling here?“, asks Tsveta Rangelova.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

