Guner Tahir: The castlings in "DPS - New Beginning" are not accidental

The meeting of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan with the leader of a parliamentary group, in this case Delyan Peevski, is important, but what happened after this meeting is more important. His meeting with Delyan Peevski was separate from all the others. Subsequently, representatives of the parliamentary group of the DPS, the leadership of the APS, as well as deputies from “Progressive Bulgaria“, were invited to a cocktail party that took place at the residence of the Turkish ambassador in connection with the visit of the foreign minister. This was more of a joint meeting, not an individual one. But there was an initiative for unification between the DPS and the APS, which I already mentioned in an interview with FACT. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the “FACT“ studio and the “Conversation“ show by Guner Tahir, former deputy chairman of the DPS and chairman of the “National Movement for Rights and Freedoms“ (NMRF).

“The APS has set conditions that four people should not be present in “DPS - New Beginning“ in order for them to sit at the negotiating table for a possible unification. These are Delyan Peevski, Iskra Mihaylova, Yordan Tsonev and Stanislav Anastasov. If we look at the consequences after Peevski's meeting with Hakan Fidan, which took place a few days ago, we see that 50 percent of the APS's condition for unification has already been fulfilled, because Tsonev and Anastasov are gone. If Delyan Peevski wanted to remove these people, he could have done it much earlier, after the elections on April 19“, the guest added.



See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

