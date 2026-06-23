Kosta Stoyanov to FACT: Regarding the "Nevzorov" case, there are people in DANS who know the truth

From “Vazrazhdane“ we are once again making the services start working, because after our press conference they started to enter an explanatory mode on the case of Oleg Nevzorov and what is happening in Varna. We had information that Oleg Nevzorov has been in Varna since last week and is walking freely on the streets. We all know very well that he is an international criminal and an expulsion order was issued for him because he is a threat to the national security of Bulgaria. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the “FACT“ studio and the show “Razgovor“ by Kosta Stoyanov, MP from “Vazrazhdane“.

“I cannot understand how our law enforcement agencies and Bulgarian institutions cannot find enough evidence to arrest and imprison this man, because we have already seen a very strange press conference of the Varna regional and district prosecutor's offices, which said that there is not enough evidence for his detention. Moreover, he can feel like a free citizen. This was also confirmed by the head of the ODMVR - Varna. No one would have known that Oleg Nevzorov was here if we had not held a briefing in front of the National Assembly from "Vazrazhdane". The most important thing is that Oleg Nevzorov brazenly uses social networks and explains that he is in Varna and that he is meeting with the investors he deceived and cheated," the guest added.



“There are publications, including in Ukrainian media, about Nevzorov's connections with people close to Zelensky in view of some of his activities, including money laundering. From "Vazrazhdane" we have always have claimed from the beginning of this case that it is probably a matter of laundering money that is given to Ukraine by the European Union in the form of war aid, but in fact these funds are being transported across the borders in bags, sacks and cars both in Bulgaria and in other European countries. This cannot happen through banks, because this is dirty money and money laundering schemes are invented in this way. This is an urban legend in Varna, everyone knows it. What Rumen Milanov from “Progressive Bulgaria“ also mentioned is just confirmation. Milanov is the chairman of the Committee for Control over the Services in Parliament and it is good that the former head of DANS Denyo Denev, the former head of DANS - Varna Kiril Dimov and the former director of the “Financial Intelligence“ Directorate of DANS Nedyalko Petkov should be heard before the committee, for which we sent an official letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly last week. We hope that these individuals will be listened to, because in our opinion they are the most familiar with the case. They have been monitoring the activities of the Ukrainian criminal group “KUB“ since its inception in 2022-2023 until the moment they were removed from their positions. They have the most information and we hope that through them it will reach us, the people's representatives“, Stoyanov also said.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

