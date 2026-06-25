It is difficult to govern even with a majority, as we have now, because everyone is against you. Some may be less critical, others attack everything the government does. But this is normal - it is part of the democratic process. Another issue is that there is always something to criticize. Every new government makes mistakes and creates problems, which for now, fortunately, are corrected relatively quickly. We will continue to monitor the processes. This was announced to Lili Marinkova in the studio “FACTS“ and the program “Conversation“ Rumen Yonchev, chairman of the “Agricultural People's Union“ (ZNS).

„It should not surprise us that the government is in a circular defense, because there are political forces on both the left and the right that are attacking it. One thing is certain - the current government is not to blame for the accumulated problems in the political system, since it did not govern during the period in which they were formed. Now everyone is blaming Rumen Radev, but it is obvious that he, as president, had no influence on some of these processes. It is good for the government to clearly show what the legacy is that it has inherited, so that it is clear where to start. The more important question, however, is what measures will be taken to deal with this legacy“, added the guest.

„In the short term, we can hardly expect to solve all the problems, but the time for solutions is coming. Perhaps by the end of the year we will have a clearer picture. For now, however, there is no consistent policy of reforms, cuts or optimization of expenses. Rather, there is an attempt to collect additional revenues through higher taxes, fees and social security contributions. This is the relatively easy approach - increasing revenues to balance the increased costs. But what is being done at the moment does not sound particularly promising as a budget policy or as a strategy for overcoming the crisis in public finances,“ Rumen Yonchev also said.

“The good news is that the Bulgarian economy is not in a severe crisis. It continues to report relatively good growth against the backdrop of the European Union and the many international and domestic challenges. This is an important reassuring factor. When you have a broad parliamentary majority and a clear mandate from the voters to govern for four years, it is in the first months that you have to undertake the most difficult reforms. After that, it becomes increasingly difficult. Presidential elections are coming, then local elections, and after them we may see the next early parliamentary elections. The time for the cabinet's heavy reforms is now. If we don't see at least a clear request for their implementation by the end of the year, this will not be a good sign“, Rumen Yonchev also explained.

See more of the conversation in the VIDEO.

